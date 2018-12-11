Skip to content
KTSM
El Paso
88°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
State
National
Military
Education
Texas Politics
Crime
Immigration
Top Stories
Pro E-sports gamers swap roles with Ft. Bliss soldiers
Top Stories
Trump campaign charged $99k in late fees from El Paso rally
Fewer migrants coming to Juarez after crackdown
Las Cruces residents concerned over large commercial vehicles on residential roads
2 dogs shot after police officer bitten in South El Paso
Weather
Weather Cams
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
Overtime
College Sports
Community
Let’s Cook El Paso
El Paso Proud
Cutting Edge
El Pawso Proud
Clear the Shelters
Studio 9
9 Stream
TV Schedule
Contests
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet The Team
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Upper Valley church fire being investigated as possible arson
Killed
Motorcyclist killed on I-10 East accident near Copia identified by El Paso Police
Hit-and-run suspect was arrested in El Paso more than a week before Gadsden student was killed
Details of El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputy shooting revealed in court documents
Capital murder charge added against man who shot El Paso Sheriff deputy
11-year-old East Point Elementary student dies in go-kart crash in East El Paso
More Killed Headlines
Murder trial in the death of former KLAQ DJ to begin Tuesday
Man ejected, killed in Loop 375 crash near Montwood is identified by El Paso Police
Anthony man killed by his own truck, sheriff’s office says
Name of homicide victim in Fabens is released by El Paso Sheriff’s
Pedestrian struck by train in Central El Paso
Couple in Lower Valley fatal identified by El Paso Police
10 animals killed at Licon Dairy Farm overnight
El Paso Police still looking for hit-and-run driver who killed a child with autism
El Paso Police identify pedestrian, driver in Sunday morning motorcycle crash
Man hit by train in Socorro