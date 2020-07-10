Kid's Campus Daycare

Skip to content
KTSM 9 News
El Paso
108°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
State
National
Washington-DC
Border Report
Coronavirus
Destination Texas
Top Stories
Las Cruces shooting results in one teen taken to hospital
Top Stories
Health officials announce two new deaths related to COVID-19 in Ciudad Juárez
Top Stories
Security guard charged with murder after fighting with customer over face mask rules
Doctors note new COVID-19 symptoms in young adults
Video
Bed Bath & Beyond to close 200 stores
Video
What does the COVID-19 swab test feel like?
Weather
Ask Monica
Weather Watchers Training Registration
Weather Cams
Top Stories
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Near record highs through the weekend
Top Stories
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Heat advisory extended to the rest of the region
Top Stories
Weather Authority Alert: Heat Advisory in effect through at least Tuesday
National Weather Service: Extreme heat coming to El Paso; pandemic adds challenges to staying cool
Video
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Prolonged Heat Advisory not seen in 26 years
Weather Authority Alert: Extreme heat poses threat to Borderland residents
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
Dallas Cowboys
Chihuahuas
Locomotive FC
National Sports
Top Stories
NMAA postpones high school football, soccer seasons to spring
Video
Top Stories
Fall sports in El Paso faced with delays, cancellations following city order
Video
Top Stories
UTEP releases 2020-21 Conference USA schedule
Video
Report: FC Juarez to open new Liga MX season July 23
Video
UTEP to forego ‘Camp Ruidoso’ training camp as fall sports season creeps closer
Video
Report: Washington Redskins to remove Native American imagery
Community
2020 YISD HS Graduations
GECU Money Smart Monday
Hidden History
El Paso Proud
Let’s Cook El Paso
El Pawso Proud
Legal Matters
Staying Financially Healthy
EPISD Daily Pledge
Past Contest Winners
Top Stories
The Outlet Shoppes at El Paso names new General Manager
Top Stories
Community leaders unveil details for August 3 memorial services
Video
El Paso woman faces backlash from a neighbor over Juneteenth Flag in her yard
Video
Cinemark will be closing their Sunland Park Mall location
Nursing student gets to drive away in complimentary SUV
Studio 9
KTSM Promotions
GECU | YOUR HOME EQUITY CALL 9
9 Stream Video
Worship on the Web
EHN Daily Video
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet The Team
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Kid's Campus Daycare
YWCA in El Paso to extend “camps” for school-age children