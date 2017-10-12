Skip to content
KTSM
El Paso
88°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
State
National
Military
Education
Texas Politics
Crime
Immigration
Top Stories
Pro E-sports gamers swap roles with Ft. Bliss soldiers
Top Stories
Trump campaign charged $99k in late fees from El Paso rally
Fewer migrants coming to Juarez after crackdown
Las Cruces residents concerned over large commercial vehicles on residential roads
2 dogs shot after police officer bitten in South El Paso
Weather
Weather Cams
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
Overtime
College Sports
Community
Let’s Cook El Paso
El Paso Proud
Cutting Edge
El Pawso Proud
Clear the Shelters
Studio 9
9 Stream
TV Schedule
Contests
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet The Team
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Upper Valley church fire being investigated as possible arson
Khalid
Khalid Foundation gives three $10,000 scholarships to El Paso teens
El Paso music producer, principal who helped Khalid react to Time 100 recognition
El Paso R&B artist Khalid on Time 100 list of most influential people
El Paso’s Khalid performs alongside country star Kane Brown at ACM Awards
Khalid joins John Legend’s team on ‘The Voice’ as guest mentor
More Khalid Headlines
Khalid surprises Socorro students with presents
Elton John covers Khalid’s ‘Young, Dumb & Broke’
Khalid pays tribute to El Paso with upcoming ‘Suncity’ EP
Khalid receives Mayor Margo’s first key to the city
Khalid set to appear on Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon
Drawn In: Artwork on Instagram
Khalid earns first American Music Award nomination