Kenneth Martin

Skip to content
KTSM 9 News
El Paso
48°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
State
El Paso Strong
National
Military
Texas Politics
Immigration
Top Stories
Arkansas police officer helps pay for couple’s groceries after catching them shoplifting
Top Stories
Border Democrats demand briefing on airstrike that killed Iranian general
Top Stories
Las Cruces library offering free computer literacy classes
Traffic crash involving semi-truck and vehicle reported on I-10 East
Paul Foster purchasing two of downtown El Paso’s largest buildings
Tensions soar as Iran vows to respond for Soleimani killing
Weather
Weather Cams
Weathering The Storm
Car Wash Forecast
Top Stories
Friday Weather on the go: Freezing morning with possible fog, weekend warm up ahead
Top Stories
Thursday Weather on the go: Winds and rain chances return today
Top Stories
Wednesday Weather on the go: First wind maker of 2020 arriving
Tuesday Weather on the go: Freezing morning, calm conditions today, rain chances ahead
Monday Weather on the go: Freezing morning lows, below average day
Friday Weather on the go: Winter storm arrives, rain and mountain snow today
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
9 Overtime
College Sports
Silver Star Nation
2019 UFG
Puppy Picks
Top Stories
UTEP’s Rodney Terry discharged from hospital, expected to coach next week
Top Stories
UTEP thumps FIU in Conference USA opener, 64-34
Top Stories
No nostalgia for Brady as he enters latest postseason run
UTEP drops Conference USA opener at FIU, 69-67
UTEP head basketball coach Rodney Terry in ‘critical condition’ due to allergic reaction
Aggies at full strength ahead of WAC play
Community
Buy Local
Border Report Tour
Texas Mass Violence
Let’s Cook El Paso
El Paso Proud
El Pawso Proud
Wellness Wednesday
Legal Matters
EPISD Daily Pledge
Get Moving
Cutting Edge
Clear the Shelters
KTSM Hunger Fighters
Lone Star NYE
Top Stories
Professional race circuit comes to the Borderland at Vado Speedway Park
Top Stories
White Sands National Park expects an increase in tourism in 2020
Sun Bowl athletes visit kids, bring special gifts at local hospitals
Dog missing four years, returns home in time for Christmas
El Paso ranked in ‘least crowded flights’ around the country
Studio 9
KTSM Contests
Contests
Home for The Holiday 2019
Nominate a Remarkable Woman in Your Life!
Past Contest Winners
9 Stream
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet The Team
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Kenneth Martin
Arkansas police officer helps pay for couple’s groceries after catching them shoplifting
Lincoln Rhyme