Kendall Rogers

Skip to content
KTSM 9 News
El Paso
75°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
State
National
Washington-DC
Border Report
Coronavirus
Open for Take-Out
Top Stories
El Paso ends week with 46 new virus cases, urges residents to stay home on Mother’s Day
Video
Top Stories
Surfer dies in shark attack at California beach
Video
Top Stories
Cuomo extends state of emergency; NY on PAUSE still set to expire May 15
Video
Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash on I-10 in East El Paso
Video
Laredo home beauticians ‘not even licensed,’ police say
Juárez woman dies in car waiting to be admitted to hospital for COVID-19 symptoms
Weather
Weather Cams
Top Stories
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Rain chances for Mother’s Day
Top Stories
Weather Authority Alert: Strong cold front arrives today, afternoon highs in the 70s
Top Stories
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Strong cold front to bring big changes
Weather Authority Alert: Possible triple digit day today, major temperature drop tomorrow
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Hottest day of the year so far is approaching
Weather Authority Alert: Possible triple digit highs followed by a strong cold front
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
Chihuahuas
Locomotive FC
Silver Star Nation
National Sports
Top Stories
MLB shortens draft from 40 rounds to 5
Video
Top Stories
Back to football: readying players remotely
Video
Top Stories
AP source: MLB to cut amateur draft from 40 rounds to 5
Cowboys 2020 schedule released
Live horse racing returns to Ruidoso Downs, with heavy COVID-19 precautions
Video
Roberto Herrera to lead San Elizario Eagles as Head Football Coach
Video
Community
H.S. Senior Sendoff
Hand washing- Fact or Fiction
GECU Money Smart Monday
Hidden History
El Paso Proud
Let’s Cook El Paso
Get Moving
Wellness Wednesday
El Pawso Proud
Legal Matters
Staying Financially Healthy
EPISD Daily Pledge
KTSM Contests
Past Contest Winners
Top Stories
El Paso Children’s Hospital gifted high-level COVID-19 sterilization device thanks to GECU
Top Stories
Guillen Middle School teachers host impromptu parade
Video
Local funeral home provides options for families who lose a loved one due to COVID-19
Video
El Paso area hospitals urge recovered COVID-19 patients to donate plasma to fight virus
Colleges in the Borderland encourage high school Seniors to enroll despite COVID-19 pandemic
Video
Let’s Cook to Go
9 Stream Video
Live From Your Living Room
EHN Daily Video
Worship on the Web
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet The Team
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Homicide investigation underway in Las Cruces
Kendall Rogers
MLB shortens draft from 40 rounds to 5
Video