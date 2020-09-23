Juarez Police

Skip to content
KTSM 9 News
El Paso
91°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
State
National
Washington-DC
Border Report
Coronavirus
Destination Texas
Top Stories
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg lies in repose at U.S. Supreme Court
Video
Top Stories
El Paso man accused of shooting and killing man in Juárez
Top Stories
New report shows where New Mexicans likely caught COVID-19
Video
New Mexico Governor updates state travel order; lists states requiring quarantine
Video
Breonna Taylor decision: What is wanton endangerment?
Red Cross needs volunteers as hectic hurricane season and COVID-19 run resources thin
Video
Traffic
Weather
Ask Monica
Weather Cams
Top Stories
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Possible record highs this week
Top Stories
Weather on the go: Warmer temperatures are expected for the first day of fall
Top Stories
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Several weather changes for first week of fall
Weather on the go: Warm & hazy conditions for the last day of summer
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Calm conditions through the weekend
Weather on the go: Calm conditions and warming temperatures expected this weekend
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
UTEP
NMSU
Silver Star Nation
Locomotive FC
National Sports
Top Stories
UTEP Athletics announces furloughs, salary reductions due to COVID-19 Pandemic
Top Stories
EPISD cancels volleyball road games against YISD schools allowing fans in stands
Video
Top Stories
26 Santa Teresa High School volleyball students must quarantine after a coach tests positive for COVID-19
Video
UTEP’s Hankins expected to play against UL-Monroe
Video
Cowboys’ rally stuns Falcons 40-39 in McCarthy’s home debut
Jones’ big day helps Packers beat Lions 42-21 in home opener
2020 UFG
Living Local
Back to School
El Pawso Proud
Legal Matters
El Paso Strong
Studio 9
Hispanic Heritage Month
Puppy Picks
Top Stories
El Paso suicide survivor shares story raises awareness during suicide prevention month
Video
Top Stories
Local health leaders push for virtual holiday celebrations amid pandemic, advise El Pasoans to get flu vaccine
Video
Top Stories
League of Women Voters El Paso holding drive-thru voter registration drive on National Voter Registration Day
Video
26 Santa Teresa High School volleyball students must quarantine after a coach tests positive for COVID-19
Video
‘I knew I was going to make it’: El Paso woman starts soul food business after losing job
Video
Some El Paso businesses allowed to operate at 75% amid increase of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations
Video
Promotions
GECU Money Smart Monday
Good Water Guy Giveaway
Bud Light-eria
Past Contest Winners
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet The Team
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Juarez Police
El Paso man accused of shooting and killing man in Juárez