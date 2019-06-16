Skip to content
KTSM
El Paso
70°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
State
National
Military
Education
Texas Politics
Crime
Immigration
Top Stories
One suspect dead, multiple law enforcement injured in Las Cruces shooting
Top Stories
Basketball in the Barrio 2019: A familiar face returns to volunteer
Body found near Socorro canal Sunday night
Cardiac rehab patient encourages men to get check-ups during Men’s Health Awareness Month
Construction Closures: June 16-20, 2019
Weather
Weather Cams
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
Overtime
College Sports
Community
Let’s Cook El Paso
El Paso Proud
Cutting Edge
El Pawso Proud
Clear the Shelters
Studio 9
9 Stream
TV Schedule
Contests
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet The Team
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
One suspect dead, multiple law enforcement injured in Las Cruces shooting
Jose Pirela
Chihuahuas top Dodgers 10-7 to snap three-game losing streak