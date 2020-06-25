Jorge Acosta

Skip to content
KTSM 9 News
El Paso
90°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
State
National
Washington-DC
Border Report
Coronavirus
Destination Texas
Top Stories
Audit: US sent $1.4B in virus relief payments to dead people
Top Stories
Virgin Galatic celebrates second successful flight over Spaceport America
Top Stories
COVID-19 victim posts haunting warning on Facebook days before death; El Paso family mourns death
Health officials believe 20 million Americans have had COVID-19
El Paso Sheriff’s Office makes arrest in animal cruelty case
46 new COVID-19 cases in Dona Ana County, 2 in Otero
Weather
Weather Cams
Top Stories
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Rain chances continue in the forecast
Top Stories
Thursday Weather on the go: Hot and humid afternoon
Top Stories
Exclusive 9 day forecast: The heat is back!
Weather Authority Alert: Isolated storms possible today
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Another round of strong storms
Tracking the Tropics, Week 4: Saharan dust blankets Caribbean as Tropical Storm Dolly forms in the northern Atlantic
Video
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
Dallas Cowboys
Chihuahuas
Locomotive FC
National Sports
Top Stories
USL releases 2020 pairings, Locomotive FC in Group C
Video
Top Stories
NFL cancels Hall of Fame game, delays inductions until 2021
Top Stories
Pirates ink Gonzales, will receive $5.43M signing bonus
Video
Ysleta ISD campuses begin athletic activity with strict guidelines
Video
USL Championship unveils 2020 season format
Video
USL lifts training moratorium, paves way for full-squad training
Video
Community
2020 YISD HS Graduations
GECU Money Smart Monday
Hidden History
El Paso Proud
Let’s Cook El Paso
Wellness Wednesday
El Pawso Proud
Legal Matters
Staying Financially Healthy
EPISD Daily Pledge
Past Contest Winners
Top Stories
United Bank of El Paso del Norte names new president
Top Stories
Destination Texas: A Third Generation Tradition
Video
City Council looks at ways to continue improving El Paso Police Department
Video
Canutillo ISD to host immunization clinic for students
New testing location opens for Anthony, TX and Canutillo residents
Studio 9
KTSM Promotions
GECU | YOUR HOME EQUITY CALL 9
9 Stream Video
Worship on the Web
EHN Daily Video
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet The Team
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Jorge Acosta
El Paso mother looks for answers after son and six others die in crash
Video