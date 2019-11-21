Joe Bautista

Skip to content
KTSM 9 News
El Paso
52°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
State
El Paso Strong
National
Military
Texas Politics
Immigration
Top Stories
Driver in deadly Thanksgiving hit-and-run pleads guilty
Top Stories
Sunland Park Racetrack & Casino hosting job fair on Friday
Top Stories
Video: Dozens of migrants surrender to border agents during ride-along in South Texas
Woman struck by a car and killed in West El Paso
Sheriff’s Office celebrating Thanksgiving early
Classes cancelled at Irvin High School due to water main break
Weather
Weather Cams
Weathering The Storm
Car Wash Forecast
Top Stories
Viewers share pictures of Thursday’s rainy weather
Top Stories
Thursday Weather on the go: Cooler temperatures, breezy, and rain chances today
Top Stories
Thousands without power in Las Cruces as strong storms move through the Borderland
Wednesday Weather on the go: Cooler temperatures and winds expected today
Tips on how to drive safely on wet roads
Tuesday Weather on the go: Near record highs and rain chances today
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
9 Overtime
College Sports
Silver Star Nation
2019 UFG
Puppy Picks
Top Stories
Field is set for 2019 Sun Bowl Marathon All-America Golf Classic
Top Stories
NMSU volleyball dominates WAC awards
Top Stories
NMSU rally falls short in loss to Pepperdine
Coronado’s Heist signs with TCU volleyball, Eastlake’s Scott inks with UTEP softball
Parkland in search of Area round win over Wichita Falls
NM State looks for sixth straight win over rival New Mexico
Community
Buy Local
Border Report Tour
Let’s Cook El Paso
El Paso Proud
El Pawso Proud
Wellness Wednesday
Legal Matters
EPISD Daily Pledge
Cutting Edge
Clear the Shelters
KTSM Hunger Fighters
Top Stories
Montana Vista residents to receive wastewater services for the first time
Top Stories
Glide scooters ridership update in El Paso
Khalid Foundation begins Christmas toy drive
City of El Paso unveils annual Gift Giving Tree
Homelessness decreases in El Paso amid rise in other Texas cities
Studio 9
Market 9
9 Stream
KTSM Contests
Contests
Home for The Holiday 2019
Past Contest Winners
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet The Team
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Driver in deadly Thanksgiving hit-and-run pleads guilty
Joe Bautista
El Paso man arrested on animal cruelty charges