Skip to content
KTSM 9 News
El Paso
91°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
State
National
Washington-DC
Border Report
Coronavirus
Open for Take-Out
Top Stories
American Airlines to let passengers switch flights if plane starts to fill up
Top Stories
Boeing cutting thousands of jobs as company loses money during COVID-19 pandemic
Top Stories
Aaron Jones: ‘I would love to be a lifelong Packer’
Video
Pandemic exposes ‘our health system does not serve all’
Video
Kansas soldier uses vehicle to stop active shooter, likely saving ‘countless lives’
Video
Report: Border traffic rebounding with gradual reopening of economy
Video
Weather
Weather Cams
Top Stories
Wednesday Weather on the go: Near triple digits today, our next cold front in sight
Top Stories
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Triple digit highs on the way
Top Stories
Tuesday Weather on the go: Cooler day today, quick warm up and rain chances ahead
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Cool down for Memorial Day
Friday Weather on the go: Dry, breezy, and seasonal weekend conditions
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Mid 80s return to the forecast
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
Chihuahuas
Locomotive FC
Silver Star Nation
National Sports
Top Stories
Aaron Jones: ‘I would love to be a lifelong Packer’
Video
Top Stories
Ray Lewis sends inspirational video to Americas running back Aaron Dumas
Video
Top Stories
El Paso Rhinos season canceled by WSHL due to COVID-19
Video
Back to campus: athletic departments preparing for college football
Video
Gonzales named Collegiate Baseball’s National Player of The Year
Video
Pac-12: Voluntary workouts can resume on campus on June 15
Community
H.S. Senior Sendoff
Hand washing- Fact or Fiction
Healthcare Heroes
GECU Money Smart Monday
Hidden History
El Paso Proud
Let’s Cook El Paso
Get Moving
Wellness Wednesday
El Pawso Proud
Legal Matters
Staying Financially Healthy
EPISD Daily Pledge
Past Contest Winners
Top Stories
Community members invited to virtual stroke walk held by The Hospitals of Providence
Top Stories
El Pasoan celebrated her 103rd birthday with parade
Video
Parade for 95-year-old World War II veteran
Video
El Pasoans hit the hiking trails Memorial Day Weekend, City urges hikers to be cautious
Video
Hundreds participate in birthday parade for 1-year-old Walmart shooting survivor
Video
Let’s Cook to Go
KTSM Promotions
Worship on the Web
EHN Daily Video
9 Stream Video
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet The Team
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
8 new deaths reported in El Paso as the number of COVID-19 cases surpasses 2,400
job loss
Boeing cutting thousands of jobs as company loses money during COVID-19 pandemic