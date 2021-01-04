jeremiah cooper

Skip to content
KTSM 9 News
El Paso
51°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
State
National
Breve Informativo
Washington-DC
Border Report
Coronavirus
Top Stories
Third stimulus checks: Are $2,000 checks still possible in 2021?
Top Stories
Group of Republicans condemns ‘scheme’ to undo election for Trump
Top Stories
Reports: Bond girl and ‘That ’70s Show’ star Tanya Roberts dead at 65
Video
Research: COVID vaccines effective against new strain
Video
117th Congress sworn in during pandemic, economic crisis
El Pasoans begin to receive stimulus checks
Video
Weather & Traffic
Ask Monica
Weather Cams
Traffic
Gas Tracker
Top Stories
Celina’s Monday Forecast on KTSM 9
Top Stories
Weather on the go: Warming conditions continues for the start of the week
Top Stories
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Calm and sunny weather for the start of 2021
Celina’s New Year’s Forecast on KTSM 9
Weather on the go: Chilly temperatures are in store for the start of the New Year
Celina’s New Year’s Eve Forecast on KTSM 9
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
Silver Star Nation
National Sports
9 Overtime
Big Game Bound
Top Stories
Andress 2-way star Cooper receives offer from UTEP
Video
Top Stories
Cowboys season ends with 23-19 loss to Giants
Top Stories
UTEP bounces back from tough loss to defeat Southern Miss
Video
UTEP women eke out late win over Southern Miss to sweep season series
Video
Americas hoops continues its impressive stretch of play
Video
Texas fires Herman after 4 seasons, hires Tide OC Sarkisian
Video
Japan 2020
Living Local
Puppy Picks
Sagebrush Church Services
Legal Matters
El Pawso Proud
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Top Stories
Local business offers to plan safe rides for those planning new year’s celebrations
Video
Top Stories
Local blood donations could lead to scholarship opportunities for college students’ tuition
Video
Top Stories
Deadline approaching for EPCSO blanket drive for shelter pets
Babies at The Hospitals of Providence spread holiday cheer
Gallery
Three area churches pay off $2.9 million in medical debt for Borderland residents
Video
Local car dealership gives away brand new car
Video
Studio 9
Promotions
Nominate a Remarkable Woman in Your Life!
GECU Money Smart Monday
Bud Light-eria
Past Contest Winners
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
Getting the Job
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet The Team
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
jeremiah cooper
Andress 2-way star Cooper receives offer from UTEP
Video