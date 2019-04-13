Skip to content
Immigration
Undocumented immigrants allegedly assault El Paso Border Patrol agent
Authorities warn migrants about crossing rivers after bodies found in El Paso canals
Buses to periodically take migrants from Deming to larger cities
Migrant advocates leery of Mexico security deal
International trade drops by billions of dollars in El Paso area due to delays at ports of entry
More Immigration Headlines
Escobar: Let civilians process migrants
Welcome to ‘Little Havana’: Cuban migrants revitalize Juarez economy
Deming soccer coach donates goals to migrant children
Activist: More migrant deaths likely on border
ICE sees increasing trend of fraudulent families at border
219 migrants apprehended near Downtown El Paso
Migrant teenager dies in Texas hospital while in government custody
UPDATE: Migrants seen exiting El Paso sewer tunnel apprehended
Armed vigilante group reportedly detains migrants in Sunland Park
Las Cruces recreation center closes to house migrants