Skip to content
KTSM 9 News
El Paso
62°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
State
National
Washington-DC
Border Report
Coronavirus
Open for Take-Out
Top Stories
California pastor defends idea of in-person services during COVID-19 pandemic
Video
Top Stories
Pentagon orders Fort Bliss, other military installations to halt COVID-19 reporting
Top Stories
Terrifying kidnapping attempt foiled by Mayfield HS wrestling champ
DPS: no plan to establish COVID-19 checkpoints at Texas-Louisiana border
Video
Tijuana’s pro soccer team prohibited from visiting US, where some players live
Mexico’s president bends on urging countrymen to take COVID-19 seriously
Video
Weather
Weather Cams
Top Stories
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Pleasant spring-like weather on the way
Top Stories
Monday Weather on the go: Multiple windy days this week
Top Stories
Caught on Tape: Tornado tears through shopping area in Arkansas
Video
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Cooler and breezy Saturday
Weather Authority Alert: First High Wind Warning of the year in El Paso today
Friday Weather on the go: High Wind Warning today, cooler temperatures ahead
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
Locomotive FC
Chihuahuas
Silver Star Nation
National Sports
Top Stories
Tarleton State hires former UTEP head coach Billy Gillispie
Video
Top Stories
Tijuana’s pro soccer team prohibited from visiting US, where some players live
Top Stories
NCAA to give spring sport athletes extra year of eligibility
Video
Tokyo organizers pick new date for postponed Olympic Games
Video
Deon Stroud the latest UTEP basketball player to enter NCAA Transfer Portal
Video
UTEP international athletes displaced by COVID-19
Video
Community
Hidden History
El Paso Proud
Let’s Cook El Paso
Wellness Wednesday
El Pawso Proud
Legal Matters
EPISD Daily Pledge
Get Moving
Top Stories
Mother, daughter make hundreds of free homemade masks for community members
Video
Top Stories
El Paso Electric donates $30,000 to community foundations for COVID-19 response and relief
Video
Neon Desert Music Festival announces new dates
Video
El Paso woman gets coronavirus diagnosis but can’t get tested
Video
Sidewalk Art brightening the day of many Borderland residents
KTSM Contests
Past Contest Winners
Studio 9
9 Stream Video
Worship on the Web
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet The Team
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
2
Next Alert
Breaking News
Breaking News
Pentagon orders Fort Bliss, other military installations to halt COVID-19 reporting
1
of
/
2
Breaking News
Six new COVID-19 cases reported in El Paso, one new case on Fort Bliss
2
of
/
2
homemade masks
Mother, daughter make hundreds of free homemade masks for community members
Video