HIV testing

Skip to content
KTSM 9 News
El Paso
87°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
State
National
Washington-DC
Border Report
Coronavirus
Destination Texas
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE: Manhunt for border’s Most Wanted expands after successful launch
Top Stories
Horizon City man wanted in connection with shooting that left an infant dead
Top Stories
‘You don’t have closure’: Nephew of El Paso man who died from COVID-19 says family couldn’t say goodbye
Video
Shooting reported across from NMSU campus
21 new COVID-19 cases in Dona Ana County, 14 at Otero prison
EPISD is asking for help in renaming Lee Elementary School
Weather
Weather Cams
Top Stories
Weather Authority Alert: Isolated storms possible today
Top Stories
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Another round of strong storms
Top Stories
Tracking the Tropics, Week 4: Saharan dust blankets Caribbean as Tropical Storm Dolly forms in the northern Atlantic
Video
Weather Authority Alert: Severe storms possible today
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Possible storms Tuesday
Dust from the Sahara expected to arrive in Texas
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
Dallas Cowboys
Chihuahuas
Locomotive FC
National Sports
Top Stories
Pirates ink Gonzales, will receive $5.43M signing bonus
Video
Top Stories
Ysleta ISD campuses begin athletic activity with strict guidelines
Video
Top Stories
USL Championship unveils 2020 season format
Video
USL lifts training moratorium, paves way for full-squad training
Video
Hanks High School coach tests positive for COVID-19, summer workouts postponed
Video
Baseball’s back: MLB sets 60-game sked, opens July 23 or 24
Community
2020 YISD HS Graduations
GECU Money Smart Monday
Hidden History
El Paso Proud
Let’s Cook El Paso
Wellness Wednesday
El Pawso Proud
Legal Matters
Staying Financially Healthy
EPISD Daily Pledge
Past Contest Winners
Top Stories
Destination Texas: A Third Generation Tradition
Video
Top Stories
City Council looks at ways to continue improving El Paso Police Department
Video
Canutillo ISD to host immunization clinic for students
New testing location opens for Anthony, TX and Canutillo residents
El Paso Community College will host its first virtual job fair
Studio 9
KTSM Promotions
GECU | YOUR HOME EQUITY CALL 9
9 Stream Video
Worship on the Web
EHN Daily Video
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet The Team
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Shooting reported across from NMSU campus
HIV testing
Free HIV testing to take place Saturday in El Paso