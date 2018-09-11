Skip to content
Hit And Run
Hit-and-run suspect was arrested in El Paso more than a week before Gadsden student was killed
Driver said he used meth night before allegedly hitting Gadsden baseball player: Court documents
Police search for Target shopper accused in hit-and-run
El Paso Police searching for vehicles involved in deadly pedestrian crash
El Paso Police still looking for hit-and-run driver who killed a child with autism
Man charged in hit-and-run death of El Paso teacher previously arrested for assault
Man charged in hit-and-run death of El Paso teacher
Police identify pedestrian killed by hit-and-run driver in Cincinnati Entertainment District
Two drivers sought for hitting, killing pedestrian in Central El Paso
Two cars hit pedestrian and flee in Las Cruces, police seek drivers
Deadly hit-and-run on Socorro Road
Montoya traffic study recommendations made to El Paso City Council
Man who allegedly ran over El Paso DJ reportedly sent text admitting it
Montoya hit-and-run suspect claims he fell asleep before deadly collision
‘It hurts so much’: Family remembers teen killed in hit-and-run crash