Hair auction

Skip to content
KTSM 9 News
El Paso
100°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
State
National
Washington-DC
Border Report
Coronavirus
Destination Texas
Top Stories
Gap closing more than 200 stores this year
Top Stories
CBP plans to build border wall across Tijuana River, where no barrier exists
Video
Top Stories
El Paso Sheriff’s Office deputies arrest two suspects in Thursday theft
El Paso Rhinos asking for community’s help in winning online competition
Juarez-born comic Manuel ‘El Loco’ Valdés dies at 89
Top general says military won’t be involved in presidential election
Traffic
Weather
Ask Monica
Weather Watchers Training Registration
Weather Cams
Top Stories
Weather on the go: Friday’s temperature highs expected to near records
Top Stories
Exclusive 9 day: Rain chances and record heat in the forecast
Top Stories
Laura weakens to tropical storm, moves inland
Video
Weather on the go: Triple-digits return to the Borderland
Exclusive 9 day: Record heat this Friday and Saturday
Snowy, freezing winter predicted for much of US, Farmers’ Almanac says
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
UTEP
NMSU
Silver Star Nation
Locomotive FC
National Sports
Top Stories
Conference USA announces 2020 football broadcast schedule
Top Stories
NBA playoffs resume Saturday as sides detail new commitments
Top Stories
UTEP once again mindful of nation’s racial injustice
Video
McCarthy: We’re listening to players
Video
Locomotive FC, United relocate Sept. 5 match to Southwest University Park
Video
Amaewhule packs punch on UTEP defensive line
Video
Living Local
Clear the Shelters
GECU Money Smart Monday
El Pawso Proud
Legal Matters
El Paso Strong
Studio 9
Top Stories
El Paso properties may receive new flood zone designations
Top Stories
Workforce Solutions Borderplex reopens North Loop location
Top Stories
El Paso County Sheriff’s Office and Vitalant encourage community to donate blood
Tattoo during pandemic? Here’s what you need to know
Video
Sports memorabilia auction and raffle benefits UMC and El Paso Children’s hospitals
Video
El Paso Level Up virtual conference to help area youths with career planning
Promotions
Funniest Pet Contest
Good Water Guy Giveaway
Sanitize 915
9 Stream Video
Past Contest Winners
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet The Team
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Hair auction
Lock of Lincoln’s hair and bloodied telegram up for auction