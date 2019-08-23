gun control

Skip to content
KTSM 9 News
El Paso
75°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
State
El Paso Strong
Gov. Abbott Town Hall
National
Military
Texas Politics
Immigration
Top Stories
Newly formed Texas Safety Commission set to meet in El Paso
Top Stories
Cartel ‘soldiers’ divvy up migrant smuggling trade in El Paso region
More than 100 handmade ‘Stars of Hope’ displayed around healing community
Reward offered for information leading to arrest of Las Cruces robber
Man sought for allegedly using stolen identities to obtain credit
Weather
Weather Cams
Weathering The Storm
Car Wash Forecast
Top Stories
Friday Weather on the go: More rain chances today, challenging record highs soon
Top Stories
Thursday Weather on the go: Increased rain and storm chances today, heavy rainfall possible
Top Stories
Wednesday Weather on the go: More rain chances this week, slight cool down coming
Tuesday Weather on the go: More rain chances this week, slight temperature drop
Monday Weather on the go: Near record highs today, rain chances come back this week
Friday Weather on the go: Drier conditions, multiple triple digit days coming
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
9 Overtime
College Sports
National Sports
Silver Star Nation
Top Stories
Chihuahuas free falling in division standings following loss to Sacramento
Top Stories
Miners pick up USC transfer Ykili Ross
Top Stories
Centennial comes back to beat Rio Rancho, Week 1 New Mexico high school football highlights
New era of Hanks football has Knights aiming high in 2019
UTEP begins new era of Miners soccer with 2-2 draw vs. Wyoming
Chihuahuas drop series opener to Sacramento, two games back with 11 to play
Community
Market 9
Let’s Cook El Paso
El Paso Proud
El Pawso Proud
EPISD Daily Pledge
Cutting Edge
Clear the Shelters
KTSM Hunger Fighters
Top Stories
More than 100 handmade ‘Stars of Hope’ displayed around healing community
Top Stories
El Paso dentist to help brighten smile of Walmart shooting victim’s widower
Downtown El Paso memorial to honor local soldiers who fought in World War II
Love glasses delivered to El Paso elementary students after request for postcards
El Paso Community Foundation raises over $2 million for shooting victims
Studio 9
9 Stream
KTSM Contests
KEEP LOCAL KTSM
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet The Team
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
CLICK OR TAP TO DONATE TO THE SHOOTING VICTIMS' FUND
gun control
Newly formed Texas Safety Commission set to meet in El Paso