Gov. Abbott

Skip to content
KTSM 9 News
El Paso
84°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
State
National
Washington-DC
Border Report
Coronavirus
Destination Texas
Top Stories
World’s tiniest Rubiks Cube unveiled
Video
Top Stories
Watch: Bull moose goes head to head with car in Colorado
Video
Top Stories
Thousands, including President Trump, pay respects to Ginsburg at Supreme Court
Live
870,000 Americans filed new unemployment claims last week
Rock Mariachi band Tribes visits KTSM
Video
Packers’ Jones wins FedEx Ground Player of the Week
Traffic
Weather
Ask Monica
Weather Cams
Top Stories
Weather on the go: Temperatures continue to rise with near-record highs expected this weekend
Top Stories
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Record heat for the first week of fall
Top Stories
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Possible record highs this week
Weather on the go: Warmer temperatures are expected for the first day of fall
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Several weather changes for first week of fall
Weather on the go: Warm & hazy conditions for the last day of summer
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
UTEP
NMSU
Silver Star Nation
Locomotive FC
National Sports
Top Stories
Locomotive FC credits NM United’s success, playing all matches on the road
Video
Top Stories
Packers’ Jones wins FedEx Ground Player of the Week
Top Stories
UTEP Athletics announces furloughs, salary reductions due to COVID-19 pandemic
Video
EPISD cancels volleyball road games against YISD schools allowing fans in stands
Video
26 Santa Teresa High School volleyball students must quarantine after a coach tests positive for COVID-19
Video
UTEP’s Hankins expected to play against UL-Monroe
Video
2020 UFG
Living Local
Back to School
El Pawso Proud
Legal Matters
El Paso Strong
Studio 9
Hispanic Heritage Month
Puppy Picks
Top Stories
Memorial services begin for children killed in Northeast crash
Video
Top Stories
El Paso suicide survivor shares story, raises awareness during suicide prevention month
Video
Top Stories
Local health leaders push for virtual holiday celebrations amid pandemic, advise El Pasoans to get flu vaccine
Video
League of Women Voters El Paso holding drive-thru voter registration drive on National Voter Registration Day
Video
26 Santa Teresa High School volleyball students must quarantine after a coach tests positive for COVID-19
Video
‘I knew I was going to make it’: El Paso woman starts soul food business after losing job
Video
Promotions
GECU Money Smart Monday
Good Water Guy Giveaway
Bud Light-eria
Past Contest Winners
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet The Team
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Gov. Abbott
LIVE: Gov. Abbott to announce new legislative proposals for public safety Thursday
Live