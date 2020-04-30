Girl Scouts of the Desert Southwest

Skip to content
KTSM 9 News
El Paso
88°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
State
National
Washington-DC
Border Report
Coronavirus
Open for Take-Out
Top Stories
EPISD unveils new $3.6M field house at Andress High School
Video
Top Stories
Trump announces plan to fight COVID-19 at nursing homes
Video
Top Stories
Man found in flames by Juarez Police
Video
Texas lawmakers scramble to solve the over-supply of oil in the state
Video
Juarez fights US pressure to reopen maquiladoras during ‘worst part’ of pandemic
Dress rental business says operating cost would be more than sales if they reopen Friday
Video
Weather
Weather Cams
Top Stories
Thursday Weather on the go: Back to the 90s today, triple digits tomorrow
Top Stories
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Possible triple digit highs this week
Top Stories
Wednesday Weather on the go: Wind Advisory this morning, cold front arrives today
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Backdoor cold front arrives Wednesday
Tuesday Weather on the go: First possible triple digit day of the year this week
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Possible first 100 degree day this week
Traffic
Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
Chihuahuas
Locomotive FC
NFL Draft
Silver Star Nation
National Sports
Top Stories
EPISD unveils new $3.6M field house at Andress High School
Video
Top Stories
NMSU lands 6-foot-11 Portland transfer Jacob Tryon
Video
Top Stories
Locomotive FC season remains suspended due to COVID-19
New Mexico State tennis coach doubles up as nursing assistant during pandemic
Video
NCAA board supports name, image, and likeness compensation
Video
Chihuahuas, Locomotive FC, FC Juarez announce plan to unify Borderland during COVID-19 crisis
Community
Hand washing- Fact or Fiction
GECU Money Smart Monday
Hidden History
El Paso Proud
Let’s Cook El Paso
Get Moving
Wellness Wednesday
El Pawso Proud
Legal Matters
Staying Financially Healthy
EPISD Daily Pledge
KTSM Contests
Past Contest Winners
Top Stories
El Paso hospitals, community members respond to ‘Stay at Home’ order expiring Thursday
Video
Top Stories
Catholic Diocese of El Paso says churches will remain closed
Video
Thursday is ‘Adopt a Shelter Pet Day’ in El Paso
Video
Dual Credit HS students from EPCC earn bid to virtual international EMT competition
Member of Mayor Dee Margo’s Economic Recovery Task Force shares opinion on plan to reopen Texas, El Paso
Video
Let’s Cook to Go
Live From Your Living Room
9 Stream Video
EHN Daily Video
Worship on the Web
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet The Team
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Girl Scouts of the Desert Southwest
TTUHSC El Paso, Girl Scouts distribute cookies to local hospitals