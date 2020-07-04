Gary Wright

Skip to content
KTSM 9 News
El Paso
85°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
State
National
Washington-DC
Border Report
Coronavirus
Destination Texas
Top Stories
Five UTEP student-athletes test positive for COVID-19, workouts suspended until July 16
Video
Top Stories
Doña Ana County sets second weekly record for new COVID-19 cases
Video
Top Stories
While El Paso virus cases surge, Juárez reports fewest deaths since April
Video
Man who fired gun days before Eastside bar was shut down by TABC sought by police
Video
8-year-old killed in shooting at Riverchase Galleria, 3 others injured
Video
American couple arrested on gun charges in Juárez
Weather
Ask Monica
Weather Watchers Training Registration
Weather Cams
Top Stories
Weather Watchers Training Registration
Top Stories
Friday Weather on the go: Storms possible today and tomorrow
Top Stories
Exclusive 9 day forecast: A look at your 4th of July weekend forecast
Thursday Weather on the go: Rain and storm chances continue, triple digit heat in sight
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Triple digits are back
Wednesday Weather on the go: Rain and storm chances return today
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
Dallas Cowboys
Chihuahuas
Locomotive FC
National Sports
Top Stories
Five UTEP student-athletes test positive for COVID-19, workouts suspended until July 16
Video
Top Stories
AP source: NFL to discuss union’s desire to cancel preseason
Top Stories
31 MLB players, 7 staff test positive for COVID-19, or 1.2%
Las Cruces Public School postpones summer athletic workouts until July 13
Video
Locomotive FC scheduled to host Rio Grande Valley FC in return to play opener
Video
AP Source: NFL cutting preseason in half, pushing back start
Community
2020 YISD HS Graduations
GECU Money Smart Monday
Hidden History
El Paso Proud
Let’s Cook El Paso
El Pawso Proud
Legal Matters
Staying Financially Healthy
EPISD Daily Pledge
Past Contest Winners
Top Stories
Pizza Joint pig becomes symbol of abolition, artist says
Top Stories
Workforce Solutions Borderplex seeking companies to participate in online hiring fair
Workforce Solutions Borderplex seeks employers to participate in upcoming hiring event
EPCC’s Association of Women in Community Colleges announce 2020 scholarship recipients
Cartoon on EPPD officers’ pizza box raises alarm on the need for empathy
Studio 9
KTSM Promotions
GECU | YOUR HOME EQUITY CALL 9
9 Stream Video
Worship on the Web
EHN Daily Video
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet The Team
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Five UTEP student-athletes test positive for COVID-19, workouts suspended until July 16
Gary Wright
Former El Paso doctor who was beloved by community passes away from COVID-19
Video