Gabrielle Robertson

Skip to content
KTSM 9 News
El Paso
90°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
State
National
Washington-DC
Border Report
Coronavirus
Open for Take-Out
Top Stories
Chicago mayor says ‘F you’ to Trump over tweet encouraging shooting George Floyd protesters
Top Stories
Explosion at SpaceX South Texas facility caught on camera
Video
Top Stories
Dept. of Homeland Security: increase in child exploitation, cyberbullying during pandemic
Five versions of diabetes drug metformin recalled over contamination
UTEP researchers examine COVID-19 stress, coping strategies, and well-being
Bicycle stolen from volunteer helping feed families in Southern New Mexico
Video
Weather
Weather Cams
Top Stories
Friday Weather on the go: Slight cool down today, above average weekend ahead
Top Stories
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Seasonal weather through the weekend
Top Stories
Thursday Weather on the go: Near triple digit heat, rain/ storm chances today
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Rain chances return to the forecast
Wednesday Weather on the go: Near triple digits today, our next cold front in sight
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Triple digit highs on the way
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
Chihuahuas
Locomotive FC
Silver Star Nation
National Sports
Top Stories
Two years after death, Tucker’s legacy lives on in El Paso
Video
Top Stories
NMAA: summer workouts with restrictions can begin June 15
Video
Top Stories
McCarthy prepping for Cowboys job from old home of Green Bay
At least 10 MLB teams pledge more stipends to minor leaguers
Aaron Jones: ‘I would love to be a lifelong Packer’
Video
Ray Lewis sends inspirational video to Americas running back Aaron Dumas
Video
Community
H.S. Senior Sendoff
Hand washing- Fact or Fiction
Healthcare Heroes
GECU Money Smart Monday
Hidden History
El Paso Proud
Let’s Cook El Paso
Get Moving
Wellness Wednesday
El Pawso Proud
Legal Matters
Staying Financially Healthy
EPISD Daily Pledge
Past Contest Winners
Top Stories
Chapin senior’s journey to graduation
Video
Top Stories
Fundraiser created to send violinist to college after his mother died of COVID-19
Video
Fall in love, swipe right, adopt
Video
Community members invited to virtual stroke walk held by The Hospitals of Providence
El Pasoan celebrated her 103rd birthday with parade
Video
Let’s Cook to Go
KTSM Promotions
Worship on the Web
EHN Daily Video
9 Stream Video
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet The Team
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
EPISD announces plan to slowly reopen school campuses
Gabrielle Robertson
Texas mom left 3-month-old twins alone with two other children to get her hair done, authorities say