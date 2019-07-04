Skip to content
KTSM
El Paso
100°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
State
National
Military
Education
Texas Politics
Crime
Immigration
Top Stories
Fabens man killed in semi-truck crash near Fort Stockton
Top Stories
Police identify woman shot by police in South-Central El Paso SWAT standoff
Las Cruces Police release criminal history of suspect killed in officer involved shooting
Booker escorts 5 migrant women from Juarez to claim asylum in El Paso
Latin pop singer Natti Natasha is coming to El Paso
Weather
Weather Cams
Top Stories
Thursday Weather on the go: A hot afternoon ahead, rain/ storm chances approaching
Top Stories
Wednesday Weather on the go: More triple digit days ahead, storm chances later this week
Top Stories
Tuesday Weather on the go: More triple digit temperatures across the borderland, slight rain chances
Monday Weather on the go: Another possible triple digit day, rain/ storm chances this week
Friday’s Weather On the go: Early morning thunderstorms clear out, another expected 100° day
The Southwestern US Monsoon has arrived
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
9 Overtime
College Sports
National Sports
Silver Star Nation
Top Stories
Chihuahuas take series finale over Fresno, 8-4
Top Stories
Kirby makes first hire to NMSU baseball coaching staff with Pritchard
Top Stories
Locomotive FC acquires defender Moses Makinde via trade with Tulsa FC
Chihuahuas hit 915th home run in 11-9 loss to Grizzlies
Baker completes UTEP women’s basketball coaching staff
Four home runs power Chihuahuas past Grizzlies 11-1
Community
Let’s Cook El Paso
El Paso Proud
Cutting Edge
El Pawso Proud
Clear the Shelters
KTSM Hunger Fighters
Top Stories
Fourth of July: Safety tips and important reminders
Top Stories
Mosquito season hits the El Paso area later than usual
Top Stories
County of El Paso approve funds to file lawsuit against proposed medical waste facility
Community invited to comfort shelter pets scared by 4th of July fireworks
El Paso Zoo offering discounts during triple-digit heat
Little Free Library opens in Kern Place neighborhood
Studio 9
9 Stream
KTSM Contests
KEEP LOCAL KTSM
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet The Team
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
fort stockton
Fabens man killed in semi-truck crash near Fort Stockton