Skip to content
KTSM 9 News
El Paso
58°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
State
El Paso Strong
National
Military
Texas Politics
Immigration
Top Stories
Iconic ‘Big Boy’ locomotive visits Borderland
Top Stories
Fort Stewart officials identify soldiers killed in training accident
Top Stories
Mexican cartels emboldened by government’s release of son of ‘El Chapo,’ expert says
Migrants enter immigration court confused, leave with new court dates weeks away
Houston energized ahead of World Series
Texas leaders hear from El Paso residents on how to prevent mass shootings
Weather
Weather Cams
Weathering The Storm
Car Wash Forecast
Top Stories
Monday Weather on the go: Below average and breezy day, strong cold front in sight
Top Stories
Friday Weather on the go: Windy today, cooler temperatures in sight
Top Stories
Thursday Weather on the go: Above average and dry weather return today
Wednesday Weather on the go: Breezy morning, cooler day ahead
Friday Weather on the go: Major temperature drop today, highs in the 60s
Thursday Weather on the go: Warm and breezy day, major temperature drop coming
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
9 Overtime
College Sports
National Sports
Silver Star Nation
Puppy Picks
Top Stories
Week 9 UTEP football press conference transcript
Top Stories
El Paso Chihuahuas 2020 home schedule
Top Stories
Las Cruces umpire will be part of World Series crew
Astros fans, players riding high as Houston advances to World Series
Golden Eagles clip Miners 3-1 at home
Former Franklin standout Baylor Romney leads BYU to upset victory over #14 Boise State, 28-25
Community
Border Report Tour
Let’s Cook El Paso
El Paso Proud
El Pawso Proud
Wellness Wednesday
EPISD Daily Pledge
Cutting Edge
Clear the Shelters
KTSM Hunger Fighters
Breast Cancer Survivor Spotlight Photo Submission
Top Stories
Demolition of Duranguito halted for at least three more day
Top Stories
Public testimony planned for community members to share impact on El Paso shooting
KTSM earns 11 ‘Best of the City 2019’ nominations
EPISD residents protest and demand safer school zones
District 4 constituent confronts City Rep. Sam Morgan over domestic violence allegations
Studio 9
Market 9
9 Stream
KTSM Contests
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet The Team
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
fort stewart
Fort Stewart officials identify soldiers killed in training accident
CLICK OR TAP TO DONATE TO THE SHOOTING VICTIMS' FUND