Football News

Skip to content
KTSM 9 News
El Paso
72°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
State
National
Washington-DC
Border Report
Coronavirus
Open for Take-Out
Top Stories
El Paso’s restored Plaza Hotel sets official opening date
Top Stories
Two years after death, Tucker’s legacy lives on in El Paso
Video
Top Stories
Millions at risk of hunger in Latin America due to COVID-19 pandemic
Job losses continue to mount in US despite reopenings
Pelosi on George Floyd death: ‘We saw a murder’
Video
How parents can boost resilience and manage stress
Weather
Weather Cams
Top Stories
Friday Weather on the go: Slight cool down today, above average weekend ahead
Top Stories
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Seasonal weather through the weekend
Top Stories
Thursday Weather on the go: Near triple digit heat, rain/ storm chances today
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Rain chances return to the forecast
Wednesday Weather on the go: Near triple digits today, our next cold front in sight
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Triple digit highs on the way
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
Chihuahuas
Locomotive FC
Silver Star Nation
National Sports
Top Stories
Two years after death, Tucker’s legacy lives on in El Paso
Video
Top Stories
NMAA: summer workouts with restrictions can begin June 15
Video
Top Stories
McCarthy prepping for Cowboys job from old home of Green Bay
Aaron Jones: ‘I would love to be a lifelong Packer’
Video
Ray Lewis sends inspirational video to Americas running back Aaron Dumas
Video
El Paso Rhinos season canceled by WSHL due to COVID-19
Video
Community
H.S. Senior Sendoff
Hand washing- Fact or Fiction
Healthcare Heroes
GECU Money Smart Monday
Hidden History
El Paso Proud
Let’s Cook El Paso
Get Moving
Wellness Wednesday
El Pawso Proud
Legal Matters
Staying Financially Healthy
EPISD Daily Pledge
Past Contest Winners
Top Stories
Fundraiser created to send violinist to college after his mother died of COVID-19
Video
Top Stories
Fall in love, swipe right, adopt
Video
Community members invited to virtual stroke walk held by The Hospitals of Providence
El Pasoan celebrated her 103rd birthday with parade
Video
Parade for 95-year-old World War II veteran
Video
Let’s Cook to Go
KTSM Promotions
Worship on the Web
EHN Daily Video
9 Stream Video
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet The Team
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Football News
McCarthy prepping for Cowboys job from old home of Green Bay