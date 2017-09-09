Skip to content
KTSM
El Paso
83°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
State
National
Military
Education
Texas Politics
Crime
Immigration
Top Stories
Trump campaign charged $99k in late fees from El Paso rally
Top Stories
Fewer migrants coming to Juarez after crackdown
Las Cruces residents concerned over large commercial vehicles on residential roads
2 dogs shot after police officer bitten in South El Paso
Man allegedly leaves courtroom before prison sentencing completed
Weather
Weather Cams
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
Overtime
College Sports
Community
Let’s Cook El Paso
El Paso Proud
Cutting Edge
El Pawso Proud
Clear the Shelters
Studio 9
9 Stream
TV Schedule
Contests
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet The Team
Search
Search
Search
Florida
Run for the Fallen 5K honors local military heroes
Florida boy runs with flag in honor of fallen El Paso deputy
El Paso Thankgiving shooting suspect allegedly kidnapped two Las Cruces women, elderly man
Video shows pursuit of the El Paso Thanksgiving murder suspect
Live Cams: Tracking Hurricane Michael
More Florida Headlines
Couple wanted in Florida homicide arrested by Border Patrol at Las Cruces checkpoint
UTEP Women’s Golf Opens C-USA Championship in Third Place
Possible Tornado Spawned by Hurricane Destroys Florida Homes
‘Hardcore storm chasers’ illustrate extreme winds of Hurricane Irma
Sheriff’s Deputies Rescue Two Boaters in Distress During Irma
Florida sheriff’s deputy killed in crash, returning home from helping at evacuation shelter
Harsh Warning About Looting and Curfew Issued in Tampa
Don’t Shoot at Hurricane And Other Social Media Posts About Irma
Pets evacuated from Florida ahead of Hurricane Irma
Prison Inmates Among Those Escaping From Hurricane Irma