Financial news

Skip to content
KTSM 9 News
El Paso
104°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
State
National
Washington-DC
Border Report
Coronavirus
Destination Texas
Top Stories
Southfork Campground to reopen after 8-year closure due to wildfire
Top Stories
Stein Mart files for bankruptcy amid pandemic turmoil
Top Stories
Does Kamala Harris help Joe Biden in Texas?
Florida family sues after video surfaces of police handcuffing 8-year-old at school
Video
How Biden chose Harris: Inside his search for a running mate
Mother of 3 allegedly among meth smugglers caught at border crossing, highway checkpoint
Traffic
Weather
Ask Monica
Weather Watchers Training Registration
Weather Cams
Top Stories
Weather on the go: Record-breaking temperatures expected while the Borderland stays under a Weather Authority Alert
Top Stories
Exclusive 9 day: Extreme heat for the second week of August
Top Stories
Weather on the go: A Heat Advisory is issued for the city of El Paso as strong system brings record highs to the Borderland
Exclusive 9 day: Record heat this week
Exclusive 9 day: Record heat next week
Exclusive 9 forecast: Record highs next week
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
Dallas Cowboys
Chihuahuas
Locomotive FC
National Sports
Top Stories
Conference USA to meet Wednesday to discuss fall sports status
Top Stories
Big 12 moves ahead with fall sports beginning in September
Top Stories
College football chaos: Who is playing and who has canceled?
Sun Bowl game facing cancellation in 2020 following Pac-12 football postponement
Video
NMSU football schedule down to four games after Mountain West, UMass cancellations
Video
Herrera earns USL Championship Team of the Week honors
Video
Community
Clear the Shelters
GECU Money Smart Monday
El Paso Proud
El Pawso Proud
Legal Matters
Past Contest Winners
El Paso Strong
Top Stories
Hundreds of SISD students receive free backpacks, school supplies from Great Khalid Foundation
Video
Top Stories
Lee Elementary renamed Sunrise Mountain Elementary School
Video
Top Stories
White Sands National Park takes Perseids meteor shower online
Albuquerque’s Marble Brewery launches specially-brewed wheat ale for El Paso
After August 3rd: El Paso continues to grapple with combatting white supremacy, here’s what you can do
Flu season quickly approaching amid the pandemic
Video
Studio 9
KTSM Promotions
Funniest Pet Contest
Good Water Guy Giveaway
Sanitize 915
9 Stream Video
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet The Team
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Financial news
The best cities for saving money in the U.S.