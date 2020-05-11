Federal aid

Skip to content
KTSM 9 News
El Paso
73°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
State
National
Washington-DC
Border Report
Coronavirus
Open for Take-Out
Top Stories
CBP to host virtual hiring seminar for college students
Top Stories
Roswell’s UFO Festival canceled due to coronavirus
Video
Top Stories
El Paso County and PBS El Paso launch COVID-19 PSA contest
Video
Ysleta ISD unveils virtual ceremonies to air on KTSM
Video
How the FBI captured the El Paso Walmart threat suspect in a day
Video
Gov. Abbott orders all nursing home staff, residents to be tested for COVID-19
Weather
Weather Cams
Top Stories
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Calm weather for the next 9 days
Top Stories
Monday Weather on the go: Rain and storm chances today, dry week ahead
Top Stories
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Rain chances for Mother’s Day
Weather Authority Alert: Strong cold front arrives today, afternoon highs in the 70s
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Strong cold front to bring big changes
Weather Authority Alert: Possible triple digit day today, major temperature drop tomorrow
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
Chihuahuas
Locomotive FC
Silver Star Nation
National Sports
Top Stories
Aggies to host ACU in 2024
Video
Top Stories
AP source: MLB owners OK plan that could lead to July start
Video
Top Stories
MLB shortens draft from 40 rounds to 5
Video
Back to football: readying players remotely
Video
AP source: MLB to cut amateur draft from 40 rounds to 5
Cowboys 2020 schedule released
Community
H.S. Senior Sendoff
Hand washing- Fact or Fiction
GECU Money Smart Monday
Hidden History
El Paso Proud
Let’s Cook El Paso
Get Moving
Wellness Wednesday
El Pawso Proud
Legal Matters
Staying Financially Healthy
EPISD Daily Pledge
KTSM Contests
Past Contest Winners
Top Stories
El Paso County and PBS El Paso launch COVID-19 PSA contest
Video
Top Stories
Ysleta ISD unveils virtual ceremonies to air on KTSM
Video
City council to look at potentially using $119 million from CARES Act funds to relieve financial hit
Video
First time in 48 years husband unable to see wife on Mother’s Day due to new hospital policy
Video
Top teachers in Clint, El Paso, Socorro, Tornillo, and Ysleta ISDs honored
Let’s Cook to Go
9 Stream Video
EHN Daily Video
Worship on the Web
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet The Team
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
El Paso extends emergency ordinances to June 10, 8 new COVID-19 cases recorded Monday
Federal aid
City council to look at potentially using $119 million from CARES Act funds to relieve financial hit
Video