Skip to content
KTSM 9 News
El Paso
41°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
State
El Paso Strong
National
Military
Texas Politics
Immigration
Top Stories
January 31 girls high school basketball scores, highlights
Top Stories
Girls basketball scores for El Paso, Las Cruces high schools on Jan. 31: #9OT Hoops
Top Stories
Pope Francis gifts 50 rosaries for Walmart families and victims
Defending the border: Field exercise prepares agents when crowds turn hostile
Deadly rollover crash involving drunk driver, border patrol, and migrants from Ecuador
Bill aimed to prepare students for future employment passes committee in New Mexico
Weather
Weather Cams
Weathering The Storm
Car Wash Forecast
Top Stories
Friday Weather on the go: Below average day, pleasant weekend ahead
Top Stories
Thursday weather on the go: Morning sleet possible, below average day
Top Stories
Wednesday weather on the go: Freezing morning lows, rain chances return tonight
Tuesday Weather on the go: Cooler day, rain chances and below average days in sight
Monday Weather on the go: Windy day today, rain chances in sight
Friday Weather on the go: Warming trend this weekend, strong winds in sight
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
9 Overtime
College Sports
Silver Star Nation
2019 UFG
Puppy Picks
Top Stories
January 31 girls high school basketball scores, highlights
Top Stories
January 31st boys high school basketball scores, highlights
Top Stories
Girls basketball scores for El Paso, Las Cruces high schools on Jan. 31: #9OT Hoops
Boys basketball scores for El Paso, Las Cruces high schools on Jan. 31: #9OT Hoops
Aggies fall in one-point loss to CSU Bakersfield
UTEP falls short at Middle Tennessee, 76-60
Community
Border Report Tour
Texas Mass Violence
Let’s Cook El Paso
El Paso Proud
El Pawso Proud
Wellness Wednesday
Legal Matters
EPISD Daily Pledge
Get Moving
Cutting Edge
Clear the Shelters
KTSM Hunger Fighters
Lone Star NYE
Top Stories
New Santa Teresa Port Director formally sworn in
Top Stories
Aspiring horticulturists invited to rose pruning demonstration at Municipal Rose Garden
El Paso Zoo elephants hoping to improve their Super Bowl prediction record Saturday
Expecting dads participate in ‘Daddy Boot Camp’
Family-owned restaurant opens 7th location in 7 years
Studio 9
KTSM Contests
Watch & Win Contest
Contests
Nominate a Remarkable Woman in Your Life!
Past Contest Winners
9 Stream
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet The Team
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
2
Next Alert
Breaking News
Breaking News
Senate reject efforts to call more impeachment witnesses
1
of
/
2
Breaking News
Ex-El Paso officer convicted of rape gets suspended sentence, probation
2
of
/
2
FCC
FCC: At least 1 phone company broke law by sharing location