Skip to content
KTSM 9 News
El Paso
82°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
State
National
Washington-DC
Border Report
Coronavirus
Destination Texas
Top Stories
Top White House official Hope Hicks tests positive for COVID-19
Top Stories
Water conflict, feud with Chihuahua governor behind president’s visit to Juarez, border expert says
Video
Top Stories
Ohio troopers investigate crash involving truck, Amish buggy carrying 5 children
Family continues search for missing soldier
Video
Senate Majority Leader McConnell doesn’t commit to voting on SCOTUS nominee before election
Video
Oklahoma dad battles through stroke, COVID-19 to get to daughter’s wedding
Video
Traffic
Gas Tracker
Weather
Ask Monica
Weather Cams
Top Stories
Weather on the go: Above average temperatures dominate the Borderland
Top Stories
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Near record heat this week
Top Stories
Weather on the go: Warming temperatures and drier conditions expected
Exclusive 9 day forecast: 90 degree weather returns this week
Weather on the go: Warming temperatures and calmer conditions
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Slow warming trend expected this week
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
Silver Star Nation
Locomotive FC
National Sports
9 Overtime
Top Stories
Two people at Canutillo ISD schools test positive for COVID-19; volleyball games at Canutillo High postponed
Top Stories
Locomotive battles Switchbacks to scoreless draw, remain in first place
Video
Top Stories
Local pros to host hitting clinic with Border Youth Athletic Association
Video
Expecting to win: UTEP gaining confidence with 3-1 start to season
Video
9 Overtime Game of the Week: Montwood vs. Burges
Video
Short-handed El Paso looks to clinch group with win at Colorado Springs
Video
2020 UFG
Living Local
Back to School
El Pawso Proud
Legal Matters
El Paso Strong
Hispanic Heritage Month
Puppy Picks
Top Stories
Mental health expert offers advice on how to support parents who have experienced a miscarriage
Video
Top Stories
El Paso Zoo can reopen, traditional trick-or-treating will not be allowed
Video
Top Stories
Virtual calming rooms help El Pasoans de-stress
El Paso student-run organization shares insight on first presidential debate, urges youth to vote
Video
Two additional LCPS employees test positive for COVID-19
New mural coming to Moon Park in Socorro
Promotions
GECU Money Smart Monday
Good Water Guy Giveaway
Bud Light-eria
Past Contest Winners
Studio 9
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet The Team
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
FC Dallas
El Paso’s Ricardo Pepi a teenage futbol phenom for FC Dallas
Video