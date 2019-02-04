Skip to content
Eppd
Police investigating woman’s murder in Far East El Paso
Man who shot his wife in neck is identified by El Paso Police
Mongols Outlaw Motorcycle gang’s El Paso president arrested by police
Homeless teen shot, killed El Paso man ‘without provocation,’ court documents say
One person shot in leg on Mesa, El Paso Police say
More Eppd Headlines
Anthony, Texas man arrested in February burglary case
El Paso Police charge 5 in internet prostitution sting
Man ejected, killed in Loop 375 crash near Montwood is identified by El Paso Police
Mug shot of man involved in shooting at Flips bar on Country Club released by El Paso Police
Six arrested in adult website sting: El Paso Police
El Paso Police: Speed, alcohol identified as factors in deadly weekend crash
El Paso Police searching for vehicles involved in deadly pedestrian crash
El Paso’s Most Wanted Fugitives includes murder suspect
Man sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries following fight on Cincinnati Street
El Paso’s Most Wanted Fugitives for Feb. 1 to 7