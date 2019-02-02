Skip to content
Episd
Runoff Election expected for two EPISD Seats
Parents on hunger strike demand answers from EPISD Superintendent
EPISD school board candidates speak prior to May 4 election
Local doctors call out EPISD on their new vitrual health care program
New EPISD program brings virtual healthcare to students
Court documents detail Guillen Middle School teacher’s improper relationship arrest
District track and field meets postponed; outdoor after-school activities affected by wind
El Paso-area school districts could get more money per student
New equipment enhances safety at EPISD campuses
EPISD’s removal of principals, administrators prompted by grade-changing: Union President
Rosa Guerrero Elementary School evacuated due to smoke from heating unit
EPISD breaks ground on Irvin HS renovation project
Hatch resigns from EPISD Board of Trustees
13 EPISD schools will release students early on day of President Trump’s visit
EPISD school to be named after Don Haskins