Skip to content
KTSM
El Paso
81°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
State
National
Military
Education
Texas Politics
Crime
Immigration
Top Stories
Trump campaign charged $99k in late fees from El Paso rally
Top Stories
Fewer migrants coming to Juarez after crackdown
Las Cruces residents concerned over large commercial vehicles on residential roads
2 dogs shot after police officer bitten in South El Paso
Man allegedly leaves courtroom before prison sentencing completed
Weather
Weather Cams
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
Overtime
College Sports
Community
Let’s Cook El Paso
El Paso Proud
Cutting Edge
El Pawso Proud
Clear the Shelters
Studio 9
9 Stream
TV Schedule
Contests
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet The Team
Search
Search
Search
Epfd
7 people evacuated, 4 dogs rescued from Northeast El Paso fire
Rosa Guerrero Elementary School evacuated due to smoke from heating unit
Kern Place home damaged in Friday night fire
Juvenile boy arrested in Valentine’s Day arson in Segundo Barrio
El Paso Fire Department announces death of retired captain
More Epfd Headlines
Northeast El Paso fire caught on camera by viewer
El Paso Fire Department installing free smoke alarms
Suspected arsonist arrested in East El Paso fire on Kinross Ave.
Free flu vaccinations schedule in El Paso
The danger that Halloween costumes and decorations pose
Tips to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning this winter from the El Paso Fire Department
El Paso Fire Department busy during Fire Safety Week
Name of El Paso man killed in Thursday fire released
El Paso Fire Marshal evacuates, closes Downtown Fallas Paredes building
Rollover crash on Loop 375 South delaying traffic in both directions