english learning

Skip to content
KTSM 9 News
El Paso
63°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
State
El Paso Strong
National
Military
Texas Politics
Immigration
Top Stories
CBP says families were coached and mentored by cartels to cross the border
Top Stories
ORR says 20-day child detention rule has leeway, not required
Top Stories
Despite decline in arrests, border still in crisis, CBP leader says
Parents learn English as kids learn to play soccer
El Pasoans react to re-opening of Cielo Vista Walmart and memorial
City Rep. Sam Morgan speaks out after proposed censure
Weather
Weather Cams
Weathering The Storm
Car Wash Forecast
Top Stories
Expect a chilly Halloween and the Sun City’s first freeze of the season
Top Stories
Tuesday Weather on the go: Breezy and seasonal day, major temperature drop in sight
Top Stories
Monday Weather on the go: Winds pick up today, cooler temperatures in sight
The Chill Out: What Winter in the Borderland Will Bring
Weather Authority Alert: Coldest day of the Fall season so far, highs in the 50s today
Weather Authority Alert: Borderland to see its first freeze
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
9 Overtime
College Sports
National Sports
Silver Star Nation
Puppy Picks
Top Stories
Las Cruces-Mayfield selected as 9 Overtime Game of the Week
Top Stories
Locomotive FC prepares for first home playoff match
Top Stories
El Dorado tops Eastwood, clinches District 2-5A championship
Verlander World Series loser again as Nats beat Astros 7-2
Astros shortstop Correa: team found swagger in DC
Astros Manager Hinch: team’s World Series surge came because players brought personality back
Community
Border Report Tour
Let’s Cook El Paso
El Paso Proud
El Pawso Proud
Wellness Wednesday
EPISD Daily Pledge
Cutting Edge
Clear the Shelters
KTSM Hunger Fighters
Breast Cancer Survivor Spotlight Photo Submission
Top Stories
City Council approves revised incentive agreement for Great Wolf Lodge Resort
Top Stories
Mt. Cristo Rey Pilgrimage celebrates 80 years
Hugs Not Walls event returns to the Borderland uniting hundreds of families
‘You’re hired’: Montana Vista Pre-K student goes to career day as KTSM reporter
Living a day without water in El Paso is hard to imagine
Studio 9
Market 9
9 Stream
KTSM Contests
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet The Team
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
english learning
Parents learn English as kids learn to play soccer