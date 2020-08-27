Electricty

Skip to content
KTSM 9 News
El Paso
88°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
State
National
Washington-DC
Border Report
Coronavirus
Destination Texas
Top Stories
More than 1 million Americans applied for jobless benefits
Top Stories
Austin hotels have reached capacity for Hurricane Laura evacuees for now — here’s why
Video
Top Stories
Red Cross: Help Hurricane Laura victims by donating money, not supplies
Sorting out symptoms: Fall allergies or COVID-19
Video
Gov. Abbott headed to East Texas Thursday to tour damage left by Hurricane Laura
11 deaths, 150 new cases reported in El Paso County
Traffic
Weather
Ask Monica
Weather Watchers Training Registration
Weather Cams
Top Stories
Laura weakens to tropical storm, moves inland
Video
Top Stories
Weather on the go: Triple-digits return to the Borderland
Top Stories
Exclusive 9 day: Record heat this Friday and Saturday
Snowy, freezing winter predicted for much of US, Farmers’ Almanac says
Weather on the go: Warming trend will bring triple-digit highs back into our forecast
Some Texans choosing to stay in homes, ride out hurricane
Video
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
UTEP
NMSU
Silver Star Nation
Locomotive FC
National Sports
Top Stories
Amaewhule packs punch on UTEP defensive line
Video
Top Stories
Michigan offers Burges running back Tavorus Jones, 17th Division I offer
Video
Top Stories
UTEP announces 2020 football COVID-19 fan protocols
Fans to provide Locomotive FC a boost
Video
Miners round out 2020 football schedule with ULM on Sept. 26
Video
High school fall sports calendar set in El Paso
Video
Living Local
Clear the Shelters
GECU Money Smart Monday
El Pawso Proud
Legal Matters
El Paso Strong
Studio 9
Top Stories
El Paso County Sheriff’s Office and Vitalant encourage community to donate blood
Top Stories
Tattoo during pandemic? Here’s what you need to know
Video
Top Stories
Sports memorabilia auction and raffle benefits UMC and El Paso Children’s hospitals
Video
El Paso Level Up virtual conference to help area youths with career planning
Downtown El Paso Fresh Air Food Court to reopen Thursday
YISD to give away desks to its students on Friday
Promotions
Funniest Pet Contest
Good Water Guy Giveaway
Sanitize 915
9 Stream Video
Past Contest Winners
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet The Team
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Electricty
Watch: Meteorologist has near-miss on camera while covering Hurricane Laura
Video