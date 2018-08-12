Skip to content
KTSM
El Paso
90°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
State
National
Military
Education
Texas Politics
Crime
Immigration
Top Stories
Trump campaign charged $99k in late fees from El Paso rally
Top Stories
Fewer migrants coming to Juarez after crackdown
Las Cruces residents concerned over large commercial vehicles on residential roads
2 dogs shot after police officer bitten in South El Paso
Man allegedly leaves courtroom before prison sentencing completed
Weather
Weather Cams
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
Overtime
College Sports
Community
Let’s Cook El Paso
El Paso Proud
Cutting Edge
El Pawso Proud
Clear the Shelters
Studio 9
9 Stream
TV Schedule
Contests
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet The Team
Search
Search
Search
El Paso Weather
Friday Weather on the go: Winds return today, warm temperatures stick around
Upper-level disturbance brings winter weather to the Borderland
Weather Authority Alert: Wind Advisory Monday, above 20° temperature drop Tuesday
Weather Authority Alert: Wind Advisory in effect starting Friday
Weather Authority: Friday’s cold front to produce strong winds
More El Paso Weather Headlines
El Paso Weather: Weekend storm system to bring slight rain chances
El Paso Weather: Increased rain chances Thursday evening
El Paso could see more snow on New Year’s Day
Weather Authority Alert: Cold temperatures, weekend snow in El Paso, Las Cruces
Fog blankets parts of El Paso Sunday morning
Weather Authority Alert: Flash Flooding expected in El Paso Wed/Thurs
Weather Authority Alert: Rainy Labor Day Weekend in Store
Weekend Weather On the Go: Your Week’s Worth of Weather