El Paso Proud
L&J owner inducted into the Texas Restaurant Association Hall of Honor
In The Shadow of Fort Bliss JROTC Programs Thrive
New Hospital and Nursing School Partnership in El Paso
The El Pasoan With Epic Selfie’s Seen Around The World
Insta-Fame: Social Media and Small Business
More El Paso Proud Headlines
Toddler dies in 4 wheeler accident
Las Cruces rape suspect had 7 arrests in 10 months
Local Taekwondo team headed to nationals
Father of boy found in Juarez seeking custody
Founder of the Animal Rescue League is named hometown hero
Spare change to make a difference
Local Band “Border Avenue” to open for Country Music Legend Keith Urban October 18th
EPCSO hosting annual haunted house
EPISD approves $668 million dollar bond
El Paso archers head to Rio