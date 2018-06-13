Skip to content
KTSM
El Paso
90°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
State
National
Military
Education
Texas Politics
Crime
Immigration
Top Stories
Trump campaign charged $99k in late fees from El Paso rally
Top Stories
Fewer migrants coming to Juarez after crackdown
Las Cruces residents concerned over large commercial vehicles on residential roads
2 dogs shot after police officer bitten in South El Paso
Man allegedly leaves courtroom before prison sentencing completed
Weather
Weather Cams
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
Overtime
College Sports
Community
Let’s Cook El Paso
El Paso Proud
Cutting Edge
El Pawso Proud
Clear the Shelters
Studio 9
9 Stream
TV Schedule
Contests
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet The Team
Search
Search
Search
El Paso Police
Police investigating woman’s murder in Far East El Paso
UTEP Quarterback Kai Locksley arrested on suspicion of DWI
EPPD: Woman shot in neck by husband in Central El Paso
Crime of the Week: More than $600 stolen with victim’s cloned credit card
Man steals pricey Rolex watch from West El Paso jeweler
More El Paso Police Headlines
Mail stolen from more than 85 West El Paso mailboxes
Almonte Earns Prestigious Policing Award for Work on Gangs
Affidavit: Man threatened mother with ax after stabbing father to death during fight
Affidavit: Man shot wife during argument over infidelity, home responsibilities
Horizon man drove 60 in 30 mph zone while drunk, police say
O’Rourke, Escobar react to viral video involving El Paso Police officer
EPPD officer points gun at kids in viral video
EPPD: Teen beat dog with rake, chair, before slamming it to ground
UPDATE: Silver Alert canceled, woman found safe
Additional Charges Filed Against Pair in Westside Burglary Investigation