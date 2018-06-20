Skip to content
El Paso
El Paso News
Personal Safety with Total Defense El Paso
The dangers of distracted driving
ICYMI: KTSM9 Studio 9 – Episode 5
Special Report: Braceros on the Border
Firework cleanup underway in Montana Vista
More El Paso News Headlines
Cruz suggests Mexico’s election of “far-left socialist” Lopéz Obrador means U.S. needs a border wall
Car slams into Northeast El Paso home
Airport area art installation requires temporary nightly street closures
In El Paso shelter, a group of undocumented immigrant parents now know where their children are
EPPD Investigating Suspicious Death of a Toddler
EPPD Responding to Serious Crash Involving Motorcycle in Central El Paso
Tornillo Tent City to Close July 13
New photos, video released by HHS of the temporary migrant facility in Tornillo
Police search for victims in viral video assault caught on camera
Only on 9: NM Senators Heinrich and Udall plan Friday Tornillo visit