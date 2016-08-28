Skip to content
El Paso Fire Department
Crews extinguish large fire in Central El Paso
EPFD: Bodies of man, child pulled from Lower Valley canal
EPFD Vaccination Program extends through March
Dogs die, puppies rescued during Downtown El Paso apartment fire
Crews respond to fire at East El Paso apartment complex
El Paso Fire Department announces death of retired captain
EPFD investigates overnight fire at South-Central El Paso car dealership
El Paso Fire Department rescues cat stuck in car engine
Flames shoot through roof of Upper Valley home in early morning fire
Firefighters help children at Kool-Aid stand
El Paso Firefighter Dies Days After Motorcycle Crash
Red Cross, EPFD Install Smoke Alarms as Part of MLK Day of Service
Hiker suffering serious injuries dies