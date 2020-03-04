El Paso Elections

Skip to content
KTSM 9 News
El Paso
59°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
State
El Paso Strong
National
Military
Border Report
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Dallas mom, teen son stash $3 million worth of meth and heroin in tires of SUV, CBP says
Top Stories
Gov. Abbott: Texas to survey teachers on school safety
Top Stories
WATCH: Post Super Tuesday coverage and local election results; plus election headlines for March 4
Video
Bishop of El Paso preparing for Coronavirus in El Paso
South Texas lawmakers propose speeding up commercial traffic as Trump OKs adding border ag inspectors
Video
Enrique Iglesias, Ricky Martin coming to El Paso in September, tickets on sale next week
Weather
Weather Cams
Top Stories
Wednesday Weather on the go: Morning rain continues, drier conditions in sight
Top Stories
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Expect a slick morning commute Wednesday
Video
Top Stories
Weather Authority Alert: Strong storm system to last through Wednesday morning
Video
Weather Authority Alert: Showers and possible storms today; highs in the 50s
Tornado crosses through downtown Nashville; Widespread damage reported
Video
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Possible showers and thunderstorms on Super Tuesday
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
9 Overtime
College Sports
Silver Star Nation
Puppy Picks
Top Stories
UTEP looks to clinch spot in C-USA Tournament with win at MTSU
Top Stories
Eastwood punches ticket to Sweet 16 with win over Andress
Video
Top Stories
Clint tops Levelland 60-47, advances to Regional Tournament
Video
Jason Donald and the return of baseball to the 2020 Summer Olympics
Video
Battle for El Paso: Andress and Eastwood square off with Sweet 16 on the line
Video
Tabak plays hero in Aggies’ walk-off win against Purdue Fort Wayne
Community
Hidden History
El Paso Proud
Let’s Cook El Paso
Wellness Wednesday
El Pawso Proud
Legal Matters
EPISD Daily Pledge
Get Moving
Top Stories
WATCH: Eastlake High School student expresses why he holds the door for his peers every morning
Video
Top Stories
Center Against Sexual and Family Violence names new Executive Director
Video
Candidates running for El Paso County Commissioner Precinct 3 share why they deserve your vote
Video
Blue Bell introduces new flavor of ice cream
Video
McDonald’s to give away free Egg McMuffins as part of first ‘National Egg McMuffin Day’
KTSM Contests
Past Contest Winners
9 Stream
Studio 9
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet The Team
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
El Paso Elections
WATCH: Post Super Tuesday coverage and local election results; plus election headlines for March 4
Video