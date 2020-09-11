El Paso DA

Skip to content
KTSM 9 News
El Paso
76°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
State
National
Washington-DC
Border Report
Coronavirus
Destination Texas
Top Stories
UTEP attributes drop in enrollment to first-year students opting out during pandemic
Top Stories
Teens hunting for El Paso HS ghosts encounter armed robber instead
Video
Top Stories
More fat around your legs may protect from high blood pressure, study suggests
El Paso showing slow, steady decline in COVID-19 cases
Work from home: Amazon’s 33,000 openings averaging $150,000 in pay to begin as remote jobs
7-year-old badly burned as a baby gets adopted with special heroes at his side
Video
Traffic
Weather
Ask Monica
Weather Cams
Top Stories
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Seasonal temperatures this weekend
Top Stories
Weather on the go: Temperatures will warm-up into the weekend
Top Stories
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Slow warm-up through the weekend
Weather Authotity Alert: Cool tempereatures 40 degrees below average remain in the forecast
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Possible record highs and lows for El Paso on Thursday
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Fall weather to stick around for a few days
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
UTEP
NMSU
Silver Star Nation
Locomotive FC
National Sports
Top Stories
UT Longhorns to play first game of 2020 season — but should they?
Top Stories
Locomotive FC ready to host unbeaten San Antonio FC
Video
Top Stories
UTEP set to tangle with Texas, Miners 43.5-point underdogs
Video
Chapin tabs Weaver as girls basketball head coach
Video
Football returns with 19.3 million viewers on NBC
Texas’ Tom Herman credits coaching career to UTEP’s Barrick Nealy
Video
Living Local
Back to School
El Pawso Proud
Legal Matters
El Paso Strong
Studio 9
Hispanic Heritage Month
Puppy Picks
Top Stories
Free virtual workshops available at El Paso Museum of Art
Top Stories
Copayments for September and October waived for New Mexico families
Top Stories
Calling all Texas lottery lovers: lotto games go mobile
City of El Paso renames Robert E. Lee Road
Siblings ‘reunite’ for the first time
Video
Tito’s Vodka giving away hand sanitizer on Saturday
Video
Promotions
GECU Money Smart Monday
Good Water Guy Giveaway
Sanitize 915
Past Contest Winners
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet The Team
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
El Paso DA
Newly elected District Attorney discusses changes and challenges entering new role during a pandemic
Video