Egg McMuffin

Skip to content
KTSM 9 News
El Paso
63°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
State
El Paso Strong
National
Military
Border Report
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
El Paso officials preparing in case of Coronavirus outbreak
Video
Top Stories
Snapchat post leads to New Mexico man’s arrested for sexual exploitation of children
Top Stories
Small plane crashes near Las Cruces Airport, no injuries reported
Gadsden ISD receives check for their energy saving efforts
Batmobile replica seized by Russian police
Video
Troopers shoot at tires to end car chase as it neared an El Paso school
Weather
Weather Cams
Top Stories
Friday Weather on the go: Warmer temperatures return, windy days and rain chances in sight
Top Stories
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Windy conditions this Sunday
Top Stories
Thursday Weather on the go: Another freezing morning; warmer afternoon highs return
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Strong winds expected this weekend.
Wednesday Weather on the go: Winter-like temperatures today, warmer conditions in sight
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Another cold front on the way!
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
9 Overtime
College Sports
Silver Star Nation
Puppy Picks
Top Stories
Montez wows at NFL Scouting Combine
Top Stories
Aggies race past GCU for 17th straight win
Video
Top Stories
UTEP to host Southern Miss on ‘Senior Day’
Video
Aggies, Bulldogs to meet in 2024
Aggies top Lopes, 69-58
No love lost between Aggies, Lopes
Video
Community
Hidden History
El Paso Proud
Let’s Cook El Paso
Wellness Wednesday
El Pawso Proud
Legal Matters
EPISD Daily Pledge
Get Moving
Top Stories
Leap Day baby? How to celebrate Feb. 29 in the El Paso-Las Cruces area.
Video
Top Stories
Free vaccines will be given this weekend at the Texas Tech Health Science van
Wellness Wednesday- Gum Disease
Video
Disney Plus to revive ‘The Proud Family’ animated series
Summer Teen Academy for FBI accepting applications
KTSM Contests
Past Contest Winners
9 Stream
Studio 9
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet The Team
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Egg McMuffin
McDonald’s offering free Egg McMuffin on March 2