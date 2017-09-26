Skip to content
Dwi
UTEP Quarterback Kai Locksley arrested on suspicion of DWI
‘He’s my baby’: Families of victim, man convicted in deadly DWI crash testify during sentencing
Trial date set for boxer accused in deadly DWI crash in 2014
EPPD: Man drove drunk while teen passenger had cocaine, false identifications
Alleged El Paso drunk driver hits power line, causing hours-long outage in Ruidoso
More Dwi Headlines
Alleged DWI driver ran stop sign, had headlights off before crash that injured Franklin athlete
EPPD: Suspected DWI driver drags officer while fleeing police
El Paso Man with Four Previous DWI Convictions Arrested, Charged Again
Horizon man drove 60 in 30 mph zone while drunk, police say
Five arrested during four DWI stops in 24-hours
Driver in Highway 70 Crash Charged with DWI, Child Abuse
El Paso Radio DJ arrested for DWI