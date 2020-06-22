Dust Plume

Skip to content
KTSM 9 News
El Paso
102°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
State
National
Washington-DC
Border Report
Coronavirus
Destination Texas
Top Stories
Second stimulus check: Trump says ‘very generous’ payments could be announced soon
Top Stories
MLB plans 60-game slate, shortest since 1878 as union balks
Top Stories
Online registrar threatens to drop anti-immigration website
Trump’s planned Arizona visit ‘insult to injury’
Video
Lawmakers unite to reboot computer chip production in the US
Video
Over 120 pets rescued from cages containing 600 pounds of waste, Humane Society of North Texas says
Gallery
Weather
Weather Cams
Top Stories
Dust from the Sahara expected to arrive in Texas
Top Stories
Weather Authority Alert: Heat Advisory in effect today
Top Stories
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Hot Father’s Day weekend
Friday Weather on the go: Multiple day stretch of triple digit days on the way
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Get ready for a hot weekend
Thursday Weather on the go: Hot afternoon highs, rain/ storm chances in sight
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
Dallas Cowboys
Chihuahuas
Locomotive FC
National Sports
Top Stories
Conference USA bans postseason events in Mississippi until state flag is changed
Video
Top Stories
Cowboys’ Prescott signs $31M tag, still time for longer deal
Top Stories
Noose found in driver stall of Bubba Wallace at Alabama NASCAR race
New Mexico State hoops a father-son affair for Owens family
Video
Noose found in stall of Bubba Wallace at Alabama NASCAR race
Ysleta ISD to begin athletic activities June 24
Video
Community
2020 YISD HS Graduations
GECU Money Smart Monday
Hidden History
El Paso Proud
Let’s Cook El Paso
Wellness Wednesday
El Pawso Proud
Legal Matters
Staying Financially Healthy
EPISD Daily Pledge
Past Contest Winners
Top Stories
City Council looks at ways to continue improving El Paso Police Department
Video
Top Stories
Canutillo ISD to host immunization clinic for students
New testing location opens for Anthony, TX and Canutillo residents
El Paso Community College will host its first virtual job fair
El Paso bar owner responds to TABC warning, sends message to public
Video
9 Stream Video
KTSM Promotions
GECU | YOUR HOME EQUITY CALL 9
Worship on the Web
EHN Daily Video
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet The Team
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Dust Plume
Dust from the Sahara expected to arrive in Texas