Skip to content
KTSM
El Paso
81°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
State
National
Military
Education
Texas Politics
Crime
Immigration
Top Stories
Trump campaign charged $99k in late fees from El Paso rally
Top Stories
Fewer migrants coming to Juarez after crackdown
Las Cruces residents concerned over large commercial vehicles on residential roads
2 dogs shot after police officer bitten in South El Paso
Man allegedly leaves courtroom before prison sentencing completed
Weather
Weather Cams
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
Overtime
College Sports
Community
Let’s Cook El Paso
El Paso Proud
Cutting Edge
El Pawso Proud
Clear the Shelters
Studio 9
9 Stream
TV Schedule
Contests
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet The Team
Search
Search
Search
Duranguito
Battle over Downtown Arena could be headed to Texas State Supreme Court
Commissioner David Stout calls out Vince Perez for letter to Sen. Jose Rodriguez
City representatives and preservation experts at forum
J.P Bryan continues the fight for Duranguito
City issues demolition notices near Downtown MPC footprint
More Duranguito Headlines
El Paso DA drops charges in Duranguito case
Archaeological digs in Duranguito neighborhood set to begin
No decision given in Downtown El Paso arena court arguments
Duranguito discussion with El Paso Preservationist Max Grossman
Texas Supreme Court rules in favor of City in downtown MPC case
City of El Paso Files Application to Conduct On-Site Archeological Study of Duranguito Area
How a new lawsuit could allow you to vote on whether to save Duranguito
Grossman’s legal team files motion to withdraw case against City
Sen. Rodriguez responds to Mayor, Council critics about Duranguito
Only on 9: Mayor Margo responds to Duranguito demo