Skip to content
KTSM 9 News
El Paso
49°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
State
El Paso Strong
National
Military
Border Report
Top Stories
Land in Northwest El Paso to acquire conservation easement
Video
Top Stories
Private border wall boosts business for South Texas riverboat tours
Video
Top Stories
Controlled explosions planned on Fort Bliss Wednesday
Downtown Management District board appoints two new members
The El Paso Rhinos hosting ‘Kids Weekend’
Video
Two teenagers dead in Vado motorcycle crash
Video
Weather
Weather Cams
Weathering The Storm
Car Wash Forecast
Top Stories
Exclusive 9 Day forecast: Next cold front on its way
Top Stories
Tuesday Weather on the go: Cooling trend kicks off today, rain chances in sight
Top Stories
Exclusive 9 day forecast: First of two cold fronts on its way.
Monday Weather on the go: Another warm day today, cold front in sight
Winter Storms late in the season: How common are they?
Friday Weather on the go: Pleasant Valentine’s Day weekend, another storm system next week
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
9 Overtime
College Sports
Silver Star Nation
Puppy Picks
Top Stories
Astros use baseball as escape from scandal on first day of full workouts
Video
Top Stories
Big weekend earns Gonzales National Player of the Week honors
Video
Top Stories
UIL girls high school basketball Bi-District playoff highlights, scores
Video
A look inside the $32 million Bel Air High School athletic complex
Video
Morales, Retana win 2020 El Paso Marathon
Video
Gonzales’ 3-HR, 9-RBI day drives Aggies to series sweep
Community
Hidden History
El Paso Proud
Let’s Cook El Paso
Wellness Wednesday
El Pawso Proud
Legal Matters
EPISD Daily Pledge
Get Moving
Top Stories
Land in Northwest El Paso to acquire conservation easement
Video
Top Stories
El Paso artists join global art event
Video
Remarkable Women: Margarita Del Toro
Video
El Paso sees an increase in sexually transmitted diseases
El Paso wins 2020 Best Cities for Singles Award
KTSM Contests
Past Contest Winners
9 Stream
Studio 9
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet The Team
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Stabbing reported at McDonald’s on Dyer Street, El Paso Police say
Downtown Management District
Downtown Management District board appoints two new members