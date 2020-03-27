Disaster Recovery Vehicle

Skip to content
KTSM 9 News
El Paso
63°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
State
National
Washington-DC
Border Report
Coronavirus
Open for Take-Out
Top Stories
UTEP international athletes displaced by COVID-19
Video
Top Stories
El Pasoan shares COVID-19 experience from Milan, Italy
Video
Top Stories
Juarez prepares for ‘worst-case scenario’ as number of COVID-19 cases grows in El Paso
Video
El Paso man dies after serious crash on US 54
Video
Number of COVID-19 cases in El Paso up to 30
Video
Replay City of El Paso giving coronavirus update on March 27
Video
Weather
Weather Cams
Top Stories
Weather Authority Alert: First High Wind Warning of the year in El Paso today
Top Stories
Friday Weather on the go: High Wind Warning today, cooler temperatures ahead
Top Stories
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Wind Advisory for El Paso Friday
PNM offers tips to stay safe during high winds
Thursday Weather on the go: Winds return today and tomorrow, cool down ahead
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Back to back windy days this week
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
Locomotive FC
Chihuahuas
Silver Star Nation
National Sports
Top Stories
UTEP international athletes displaced by COVID-19
Video
Top Stories
NMAA cancels spring sports competition due to COVID-19
Video
Top Stories
NCAA weighs more eligibility for sports cut short by virus
Pandemic fallout: NCAA slashes distribution by $375 million
NFL keeping its draft in April as scheduled
Locomotive FC staying ready with season in limbo
Video
Community
Hidden History
El Paso Proud
Let’s Cook El Paso
Wellness Wednesday
El Pawso Proud
Legal Matters
EPISD Daily Pledge
Get Moving
Top Stories
Largest earthquake fault line in El Paso city limits
Video
Top Stories
Las Cruces City Council approves emergency declaration ordinance
Two YISD schools vandalized including Bel Air High School’s new sports complex
What to expect if you test positive for COVID-19 while pregnant
Video
Las Cruces solid waste facilities restrict public access to halt spread of COVID-19
KTSM Contests
Past Contest Winners
Studio 9
9 Stream Video
Worship on the Web
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet The Team
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Number of COVID-19 cases in El Paso up to 30
Disaster Recovery Vehicle
Wells Fargo deploys Disaster Recovery Vehicle to support customers during ongoing COVID-19 outbreak