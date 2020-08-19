devaughn cooper

Skip to content
KTSM 9 News
El Paso
93°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
State
National
Washington-DC
Border Report
Coronavirus
Destination Texas
Top Stories
Democratic boundary breakers’ night: Obama, Clinton, Harris
Live
Top Stories
Kamala Harris will make history on DNC’s third night when she accepts official VP nomination
Video
Top Stories
Police: Florida woman left own child home alone, tried to kidnap neighbor’s child
Video
GOP response to night two of the Democratic National Convention
Video
Drowning of leader at Mexican migrant camp spurs ‘silence and tears’
Far East El Paso middle school on lockdown Wednesday afternoon
Video
Traffic
Weather
Ask Monica
Weather Watchers Training Registration
Weather Cams
Top Stories
Weather on the go: Triple-digits return to the Borderland Wednesday afternoon
Top Stories
Exclusive 9 day: Record heat and rain chances return
Top Stories
Weather on the go: Temperature highs will rise back into the triple-digits by Wednesday
Exclusive 9 day: Record heat in the forecast once again
California’s Death Valley hits 130 degrees, sets world record
Weather on the go: Temperatures expected to stay below triple-digits for the start of the week
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
UTEP
NMSU
Silver Star Nation
Locomotive FC
National Sports
Top Stories
Cooper returns to UTEP after entering NCAA transfer portal in June
Video
Top Stories
NCAA moves toward free year of eligibility for fall athletes
Top Stories
Dalton has fresh start with Cowboys as backup quarterback
Video
Jones expanding his game ahead of contract year with Packers
Video
UTEP football geared up for full fall schedule
Video
KTSM to air Dallas Cowboys’ Blue & White scrimmage Aug. 30
Video
Living Local
Clear the Shelters
GECU Money Smart Monday
El Pawso Proud
Legal Matters
El Paso Strong
Studio 9
Top Stories
Single mom with cancer asking for community’s help
Video
Top Stories
‘El Paso Giving Day’ set to go virtual, gets boost of financial support from Walmart
Video
Top Stories
Hundreds of SISD students receive free backpacks, school supplies from Great Khalid Foundation
Video
Lee Elementary renamed Sunrise Mountain Elementary School
Video
White Sands National Park takes Perseids meteor shower online
Albuquerque’s Marble Brewery launches specially-brewed wheat ale for El Paso
Promotions
Funniest Pet Contest
Good Water Guy Giveaway
Sanitize 915
9 Stream Video
Past Contest Winners
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet The Team
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
devaughn cooper
Cooper returns to UTEP after entering NCAA transfer portal in June
Video