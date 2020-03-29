Skip to content
KTSM 9 News
El Paso
62°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
State
National
Washington-DC
Border Report
Coronavirus
Open for Take-Out
Top Stories
El Paso has 40 coronavirus cases, with evidence of community spread
Video
Top Stories
Country music legend Joe Diffie dies from COVID-19 complications
Top Stories
Most Wanted Fugitives for March 29
Texas ‘almost three weeks away from coronavirus pandemic peak’, new projections claim
Video
Gov. Abbott expands quarantine for travelers to Texas, announces back-up housing plans for COVID-19 patients
Video
El Paso rated ‘F’ in social distancing
Weather
Weather Cams
Top Stories
Caught on Tape: Tornado tears through shopping area in Arkansas
Video
Top Stories
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Cooler and breezy Saturday
Top Stories
Weather Authority Alert: First High Wind Warning of the year in El Paso today
Friday Weather on the go: High Wind Warning today, cooler temperatures ahead
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Wind Advisory for El Paso Friday
PNM offers tips to stay safe during high winds
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
Locomotive FC
Chihuahuas
Silver Star Nation
National Sports
Top Stories
Deon Stroud the latest UTEP basketball player to enter NCAA Transfer Portal
Video
Top Stories
UTEP international athletes displaced by COVID-19
Video
Top Stories
NMAA cancels spring sports competition due to COVID-19
Video
NCAA weighs more eligibility for sports cut short by virus
Pandemic fallout: NCAA slashes distribution by $375 million
NFL keeping its draft in April as scheduled
Community
Hidden History
El Paso Proud
Let’s Cook El Paso
Wellness Wednesday
El Pawso Proud
Legal Matters
EPISD Daily Pledge
Get Moving
Top Stories
El Paso woman gets coronavirus diagnosis but can’t get tested
Video
Top Stories
Sidewalk Art brightening the day of many Borderland residents
UMC and El Paso Children’s Hospital gifted more than 9k masks by Marathon Petroleum
Video
Local small business, Speedy’s Pizza, vandalized with COVID-19-related graffiti
Video
Harmony Public Schools campus closed until further notice
KTSM Contests
Past Contest Winners
Studio 9
9 Stream Video
Worship on the Web
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet The Team
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
El Paso has 40 coronavirus cases, with evidence of community spread
Deon Stroud
Deon Stroud the latest UTEP basketball player to enter NCAA Transfer Portal
Video