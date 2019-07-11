Cuccinelli

Skip to content
KTSM
El Paso
97°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
State
National
Military
Education
Texas Politics
Crime
Immigration
Top Stories
FBI: Head of Goodwill of El Paso is arrested
Top Stories
Chihuahuas players shine in front of home crowd in Triple-A All-Star Game
Newlywed military couple loses home and all belongings from fire at East El Paso apartments
Red Sands still littered with 4th of July trash
El Paso Sheriff’s Major Crimes Unit makes arrest in child death in Anthony
Weather
Weather Cams
Top Stories
Thursday Weather on the go: Rain and storm chances increase today, humid day ahead
Top Stories
Wednesday Weather on the go: Possible hottest day of the year so far across the borderland
Top Stories
Tuesday Weather on the go: More triple digit days ahead, possible hottest day of the year coming
Monday Weather on the go: Hot and dry conditions kick off this week
When El Paso could see the hottest afternoon of the year so far
Weekend weather outlook: Rain and storm chances across the borderland
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
9 Overtime
College Sports
National Sports
Silver Star Nation
Top Stories
Chihuahuas players shine in front of home crowd in Triple-A All-Star Game
Top Stories
Moccia inks new five-year contract at NMSU
Top Stories
Live updates on the Triple-A All-Star Game in El Paso
Chihuahuas’ players compete in Triple-A All-Star game in El Paso
Locomotive FC inks midfielder Sebastián Velásquez
Media Day shenanigans at the Triple-A All-Star Game
Community
Let’s Cook El Paso
El Paso Proud
Cutting Edge
El Pawso Proud
Clear the Shelters
KTSM Hunger Fighters
Top Stories
Red Sands still littered with 4th of July trash
Top Stories
Chihuahuas’ players compete in Triple-A All-Star game in El Paso
Top Stories
Earthquakes and the fault line in El Paso
City of El Paso considers property tax increase for next year’s proposed budget
Catholic Diocese of El Paso announces new name of Lower Valley parish
El Paso, Las Cruces ballet folklorico dancers perform at Disneyland
Studio 9
9 Stream
KTSM Contests
KEEP LOCAL KTSM
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet The Team
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Cuccinelli
U.S. poised to begin immigration enforcement operation